Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 352,451 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $642.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

