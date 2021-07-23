Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 875.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 965.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.