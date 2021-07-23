Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Up 1%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41. 48,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 75,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PID)

