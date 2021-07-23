Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.99% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $342,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67.

