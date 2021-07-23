Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $820.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $789.78. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

