Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,447 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

