iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. iRobot reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,794,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.