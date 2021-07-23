Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,776. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

