Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

ISBA stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.