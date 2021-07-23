iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.16. 79,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,879. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.23.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.