iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.41% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $432,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

