iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Decreased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 176,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,724. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.09.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

