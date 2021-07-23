iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 169.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $90.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

