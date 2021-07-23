J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
