J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

