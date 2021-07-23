James Latham (LON:LTHM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,250.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and last traded at GBX 1,244 ($16.25), with a volume of 20198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,185 ($15.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,085.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

