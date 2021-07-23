James R. Larson II Acquires 500 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ATLO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,455. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
