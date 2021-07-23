James R. Larson II Acquires 500 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATLO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,455. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ames National by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ames National by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

