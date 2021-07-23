Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $50,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469 in the last three months.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

