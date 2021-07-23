Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQM opened at $48.11 on Friday. Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91.

