Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Donaldson by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.97. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

