Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,383,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCY opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

