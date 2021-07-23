Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.70% of Duddell Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,597,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSAC opened at $9.71 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

