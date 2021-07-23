Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,163 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

