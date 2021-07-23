Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $8,529,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $156.92 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

