Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $131.91 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.