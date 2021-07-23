Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,231 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LUNG opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.