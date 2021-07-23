Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

