Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 285,198 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

PSX opened at $72.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

