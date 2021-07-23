Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 28th (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:JUGGU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

JUGGU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.