Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,510.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

