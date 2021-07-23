JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $20.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

JBLU stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $48,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

