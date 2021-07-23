JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 71,733 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £46.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.73.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

