John Albert Brussa Purchases 25,000 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,640,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,790,041.40.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.24.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

