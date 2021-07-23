Joint Ventures (JOINT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,696.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $43,319.09 and $11,696.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

