Joseph Zimmel Sells 5,626 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $340.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.