JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,453 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGS stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97. Orgenesis Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%.

Orgenesis Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.