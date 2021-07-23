JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $372,000 Stock Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 380.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of NextCure worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

