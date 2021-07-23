JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of First Savings Financial Group worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $77.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP James W. Nelson acquired 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,399.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.