JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $354,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $88.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09.

