JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

