JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.97. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

