JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 166,569 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RPC were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $925.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

