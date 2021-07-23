JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,580 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.81 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

