JTC (LON:JTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 635.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £826.62 million and a PE ratio of 68.89.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

