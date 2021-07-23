Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,750.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Katalyo has a market cap of $970,695.91 and approximately $8,750.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00101004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.23 or 1.00004687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

