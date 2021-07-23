Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 1,602,500 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kensico Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,373,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602,500 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 9.7% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $301,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. 11,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,397. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.