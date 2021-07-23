KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,545,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,662 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.47% of KeyCorp worth $90,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

