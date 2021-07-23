Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KBAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $465.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

