Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

KMB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,924. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.