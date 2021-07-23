King DAG (KDAG) Price Down 8% This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 8% against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $25,710.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00868951 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

