KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

